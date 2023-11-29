Fallout: Prime Video Releases First Photos for Series Based on Video Game Franchise

Fallout is set to arrive on Prime Video in April, and now fans of the Bethesda video game franchise are receiving their first look at the live-action series. The streaming service has released several first-look photos for the series.

Starring Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones, the series is set in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles after a nuclear war has destroyed the planet.

Prime Video revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video released first-look images from the highly anticipated new series Fallout, which will premiere exclusively on April 12, 2024 in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind – and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them. The series comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Nolan directed the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight), and Aaron Moten (Emancipation). Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces, along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. The series cast includes Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O’Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time). It will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Character Descriptions Ella Purnell plays “Lucy.” Lucy is an optimistic Vault Dweller with an all-American, can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when people harm her loved ones. Aaron Moten plays “Maximus.” A young soldier hides his tragic past as he serves in a militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He believes in the nobility of the Brotherhood’s mission to bring law and order to the Wasteland – and will do anything to further their goals. Walton Goggins plays “The Ghoul.” The Ghoul survives the Wasteland as a bounty hunter. He is pragmatic, ruthless, and hides a mysterious past. Kyle MacLachlan plays “Overseer Hank.” Hank is the Overseer of Vault 33 and Lucy’s father. He is eager to change the world for the better.

