Fallout: Walton Goggins to Star in Amazon Series Based on Game Franchise

Fallout is coming to Amazon. The network has ordered a series based on the popular video game franchise from Bethesda. Walton Goggins is set to star in the series, but no details about his character were released. It was only revealed that he will likely play a ghoul.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the Amazon series:

“The world of Fallout is one where the future envisioned by Americans in the late 1940s explodes upon itself through a nuclear war in 2077. The magic of the Fallout world is the harshness of the wasteland set against the previous generation’s utopian idea of a better world through nuclear energy.”

Additional details and cast will be announced at a later date.

