I Know What You Did Last Summer: Amazon Orders Series Based on Horror Movie

I Know What You Did Last Summer is coming to Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered a new series based on the 1997 horror movie. The film, and the book it is based on, follows a group of teenagers who are hunted down one by one by a killer a year after a fatal accident.

Albert Cheng, COO and CO-Head of Television, Amazon Studios, said the following about the new series, per Deadline:

“The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie. Any way you slice it, our global Prime Video customers will love this modern take on the fan favorite film.”

Jason Clodfelter, Co-President, Sony Pictures TV Studios, also spoke about the new Amazon series.

“We are thrilled to have I Know What You Did Last Summer with our incredible partners at Amazon Studios. Neal Moritz and Original Film’s development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman’s contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller.”

Written by Kevin Williamson, the original film stars Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr., but a cast for this new series has not yet been announced.

What do you think? Did you watch the classic horror film? Will you watch I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series on Amazon?