Lopez vs Lopez: Season Three Ratings + Viewer Votes

The Lopez vs Lopez show was NBC’s lowest-rated scripted series to be renewed last season. Now, the peacock network has given the family sitcom a Friday night timeslot, where the ratings are likely to be even lower. Will this move sink the series or could the ratings improve? Will Lopez vs Lopez be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, the Lopez vs Lopez TV show stars George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Al Madrigal, and Matt Shively. The story revolves around a generational conflict between a partially estranged father and daughter — working-class, old-school George (George Lopez) and his Gen Z daughter, Maya (Mayan Lopez). George was largely an absent father, and he also cheated on Maya’s mother (Leyva) and gambled a lot. Now, Maya has been through years of therapy, and George has gone through a tough time. Now that he’s moved in with Maya and her family, the two have a chance at repairing their relationship. Along with his stoner pal Oscar (Madrigal), George helps out around the house while tormenting his son-in-law Quinten (Shively). George is also getting to connect with his young grandson, Chance (Gonzalez).

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Lopez vs Lopez on NBC averaged a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.90 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 19, 2024, Lopez vs Lopez has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

