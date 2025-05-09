Law & Order: Season 25; NBC Series Renewed for Milestone Season and 2025-26

The fight against crime will continue on NBC for the 2025-26 season. The Peacock Network has renewed the original Law & Order TV series for a 25th anniversary season. The 24th season, which has 22 episodes, finishes airing next Thursday.

A legal drama series, the Law & Order TV show stars Reid Scott, Mehcad Brooks, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Tony Goldwyn. Guests include Ryan Eggold and SVU’s Mariska Hargitay and Elizabeth Marvel. Set in New York City, the stories follow the police investigating crimes and the district attorneys prosecuting the offenders. The characters include District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Goldwyn), Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun (Halevi), Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price (Dancy), Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Tierney), Senior Detective Jalen Shaw (Brooks), and Junior Detective Vincent Riley (Scott). Stories are often based on real cases, and episodes are split between a criminal investigation and the trial that follows.

Airing on Thursday nights, the 24th season of Law & Order averaged a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.74 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 23, that’s down by 19% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership.

As was the case with NBC’s trio of Chicago series, the renewal comes with some cost-cutting measures. With a cast of veteran actors, the series is likely more expensive to produce than others from Wolf. Deadline notes that contracts with some of the leads still have to be worked out for season 27. Salary and/or episode reductions are likely on the table.

The original Law & Order: SVU series was also renewed today for its 27th season.

