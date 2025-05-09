Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Wednesday TV Ratings: Wild Cards, Chicago Fire, The Masked Singer, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Survivor,

Published:

Wild Cards TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo Credit: Justine Yeung/The CW — © 2025 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 ratingsNew episodes: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! Masters, Survivor, The Amazing Race, The Masked Singer, Wild Cards, Sherlock & Daughter, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD. Reruns: Celebrity Jeopardy!

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x