Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season Two Renewal for ABC Game Show

by Trevor Kimball,

ABC wants to give the wheel another spin. The alphabet network has renewed Celebrity Wheel of Fortune for a second season. It’s not yet known when the new episodes will begin airing.

A primetime game show, the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune series is hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White of the popular syndicated version. Each episode, they welcome three celebrity contestants. The competitors play two games (to fill the hour timeslot), spin the world’s most famous wheel, and solve word puzzles. The celebrities try to win cash for their favorite charities, as much as $1 million. Players in the first season include Leslie Jones, Tony Hawk, Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, Jeannie Mai, Rachael Leigh Cook, Kevin Nealon, Sherri Shepherd, Chandra Wilson, Maria Menounos, Constance Zimmer, Yvette Nicole Brown, Patton Oswalt, Jennie Garth, Chrissy Metz, Teri Hatcher, Karamo Brown, Drew Carey, Alfonso Ribeiro, Robert Herjavec, Chris Harrison, Joel McHale, Paul Reubens, and Nicole Byer.

Airing on Thursday, the first season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune averages a 0.91 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.52 million viewers via the live+same day ratings. The eight episodes aired between January and March of this year.

The renewal announcement was made on social media.

The network also renewed America’s Funniest Home Videos (season 32), American Idol (season 20), Shark Tank (season 13), and Supermarket Sweep (season two) today.

What do you think? Have you watched Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on ABC? Are you looking forward to season two of this primetime series?




Fiona

Yay, glad this show is coming back! Always enjoy watching Pat Sajak and Vanna White’s interaction with the celebrity contestants.

