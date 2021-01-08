Are you giving the first season of the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune TV show a spin on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune here.

An ABC primetime game show, the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune series is hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White of the popular syndicated version. Each episode, they welcome three celebrity contestants. The competitors play two games (to fill the hour timeslot), spin the world’s most famous wheel, and solve word puzzles. The celebrities try to win cash for their favorite charities, as much as $1 million. Players in the first season include Leslie Jones, Tony Hawk, Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, Jeannie Mai, Rachael Leigh Cook, Kevin Nealon, Sherri Shepherd, Chandra Wilson, Maria Menounos, Constance Zimmer, Yvette Nicole Brown, Patton Oswalt, Jennie Garth, Chrissy Metz, Teri Hatcher, Karamo Brown, Drew Carey, Alfonso Ribeiro, Robert Herjavec, Chris Harrison, Joel McHale, Paul Reubens, and Nicole Byer.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Celebrity Wheel of Fortune should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.