Which families will win in the sixth season of the Celebrity Family Feud TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Celebrity Family Feud is cancelled or renewed for season seven. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the sixth season episodes of Celebrity Family Feud here.

An ABC game show, Celebrity Family Feud is hosted by Steve Harvey. Just as on the original Family Feud series, celebrities and their family and friends try to guess the most popular answers to opinion surveys. The difference is, they’re playing for up to $25,000 for charities. Contestants in season six include Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Jai Rodriguez, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Andy Cohen, Bevy Smith, Jeff Lewis, Amy Phillips, John Hill, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Teddi Mellencamp, Drew Carey, Brendon Walsh, Blaine Capatch, Heather Anne Campbell, Chris Holmes, Kevin Nealon, Susan Yeagley, Cheryl Hines, Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Melora Hardin, Stephen Conrad Moore, Sam Page, RuPaul, Latrice Royale, Michelle Visage, and Raven-David Petruschin.





What do you think? Which season six episodes of the Celebrity Family Feud TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Celebrity Family Feud should be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on ABC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.