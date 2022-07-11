Celebrity Family Feud: Season Eight Ratings



ABC cancelled several of the network’s game shows in May 2022 but chose to keep Celebrity Family Feud, one of the network’s highest-rated competition series, around. Could this be the show’s final year? Will Celebrity Family Feud be cancelled or renewed for season nine? Stay tuned.

A primetime game show, Celebrity Family Feud is hosted by Steve Harvey. Just as on the original Family Feud series, celebrities and their family and friends try to guess the most popular answers to surveys of 100 members of a past studio audience. The difference is, in this version, they’re playing for up to $25,000 for charities. Contestants in season eight include the friends and families of Amber Ruffin, Joe Lo Truglio, Thomas Lennon, Ron Funches, Meagan Good, Kal Penn, and Erika Christensen, as well as performers from Boyz II Men, Salt-N-Pepa, The Proud Family, Bel-Air, Saved by the Bell, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Never Have I Ever, Abbott Elementary, and Hacks.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season seven of Celebrity Family Feud on ABC averaged a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.66 million viewers.

Note: Fast affiliate ratings are indicated with an “*”. Otherwise, these are the final national ratings which include all live+same day viewing and DVR playback through 3:00 AM. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though there can be other economic factors involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



