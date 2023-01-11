Celebrity Family Feud: Season Nine; ABC Renews Steve Harvey Game Show

Survey says … this ABC game show will be back. Celebrity Family Feud has been renewed for a ninth season on ABC. The eighth season of 11 episodes finished airing in September.

A primetime game show, Celebrity Family Feud is hosted by Steve Harvey. Just as on the original Family Feud series, celebrities and their family and friends try to guess the most popular answers to surveys of 100 members of a past studio audience. The difference is, in this version, they’re playing for up to $25,000 for charities. Contestants in season eight include the friends and families of Amber Ruffin, Joe Lo Truglio, Thomas Lennon, Ron Funches, Meagan Good, Kal Penn, and Erika Christensen, as well as performers from Boyz II Men, Salt-N-Pepa, The Proud Family, Bel-Air, Saved by the Bell, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Never Have I Ever, Abbott Elementary, and Hacks.

Airing on Sunday nights, the eighth season of Celebrity Family Feud averaged a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.36 million viewers. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 15% in the demo and down by 7% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (which includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It was one of the network’s highest-rated series last summer.

The renewal announcement was made via social media. A premiere date for season nine will be announced later.

