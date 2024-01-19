Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season Four Ratings

Though Law & Order: Organized Crime revolves around one of Law & Order’s most established characters, it’s also the newest scripted series in the NBC franchise. It’s typically the lowest-rated series on Thursday nights but also airs later in the evening. Could Law & Order: Organized Crime potentially be cancelled, or is it sure to be renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A procedural drama series, Law & Order: Organized Crime is a spin-off of the long-running Law & Order: SVU TV show and stars Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, and Rick Gonzalez. Dean Norris and Michael Trotter have recurring roles in the fourth season. The story follows the detectives of the NYPD’s Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle the city’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Det. Elliot Stabler (Meloni) has returned to the force after a decade away and must rebuild his life after a devastating personal loss. Stabler’s sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Truitt), leads the task force. Observant and deceivingly smart, Jet Slootmaekers (Seiger) utilizes her tech expertise and hacking skills to give the team a leg up on striking their target. Meanwhile, Detective 2nd Grade Bobby Reyes (Gonzalez) specializes in undercover work.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/19 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season three of Law & Order: Organized Crime on NBC averaged a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.45 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



