Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation: Season Six of Magnolia Network Series Launches Next Week

Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation has its return date set. The series will return with its sixth season next week, with Chip and Joanna Gaines once again helping families turn their vacation homes into perfect getaways.

Magnolia Network shared the following about the series’ return:

“With a bit of imagination and a lot of muscle, families transform their new vacation homes into the relaxing getaways they had always envisioned. Episode Details: “First Home Search on the Lakes of the Delaware River Region of NJ” SEASON PREMIERE | Premieres Tuesday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT A young buyer searches along the many lakes of the Delaware River Region of NJ for his first home with his fiancée to renovate with his family. “A New Start for Two Retirees on Michigan’s Duck Lake” Premieres Tuesday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT A retired military couple looks for a forever home to renovate that will attract their children and grandchildren to visit on Michigan’s Duck Lake. “A Couple Renos a Waterfront Home in New York’s Finger Lakes” Premieres Tuesday, June 30 at 9 p.m. ET/P A Hudson Valley couple looking for a waterfront vacation spot for their whole family turns an outdated home into a lakeside retreat.”

What do you think? Do you watch this Magnolia Network series? Do you plan to watch season six?