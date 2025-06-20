Back to the Frontier: HBO Max and Magnolia Preview Docuseries About Modern Families Living in 1880s Conditions

Back to the Frontier is coming soon to HBO Max and the Magnolia Network, and viewers are getting their first look at the new docuseries. The series will follow three families who will live their lives as if they were back in the 1880s.

HBO Max shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Magnolia Network has released the official trailer for its new series Back to the Frontier, premiering Thursday, July 10 on HBO Max and Magnolia Network. The eight-part series, executive produced by Chip and Joanna Gaines, follows three modern families as they attempt to live as if it’s the 1880s, off the grid, without modern conveniences, and fully immersed in frontier life. The Lopers (Alabama), Hanna-Riggs (Texas), and Halls (Florida) must live on the frontier for eight weeks, reinforcing their own shelters, raising livestock, collecting food, and rationing their supplies. Through this social experiment, the families will have to reflect on their relationships and navigate the challenges that come with an 1880s lifestyle. To celebrate the launch, HBO Max and Magnolia Network is bringing the spirit of the series to life with an exciting interactive experience: The Frontier Wagon – a handcrafted covered wagon pop-up rolling into New York City and Los Angeles this summer. Inspired by the historic westward expansion, the wagon will make stops in each city to bring fans Back to the Frontier. Guests will be invited to enjoy summertime treats and to customize premium western hats. The experience is free and open to the public. Pop-Up Schedule: New York City

Saturday, June 28

Chelsea Triangle | 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM Los Angeles

Saturday, July 12

The Original Farmers Market | 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM”

The trailer and poster for the new series are below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new docuseries on HBO Max next month?