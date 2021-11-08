12 Dates of Christmas: Season Two of Holiday Dating Series Coming to HBO Max

12 Dates of Christmas is returning for a second season later this month with three more singles looking for love. This season, Amanda Grace, Danny, and Markelle will try to find a partner, someone to bring home for the holidays. All 12 episodes will arrive in time for a Thanksgiving weekend binge.

HBO Max revealed more about the return of the reality series in a press release.

“The Max Original 12 DATES OF CHRISTMAS will return for a second season with all nine episodes debuting THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 25 on HBO Max. 12 DATES OF CHRISTMAS is the ultimate holiday dating series. Narrated by Natasha Rothwell (HBO’s Insecure, The White Lotus), the series follows three singles (Amanda Grace, Danny and Markelle) as they escape to a stunning winter wonderland, each searching for someone special to bring home for the holidays. Season two will spice up the festive season with even more dating drama, romance, and surprises inside the fantasy lodge. Produced by Objective Media Group America, an All3Media America company, the second series of 12 DATES OF CHRISTMAS is executive produced by Jilly Pearce and Layla Smith. Pip Wells and Kimberly Goodman serve as showrunners as well as Executive Producers, with Saterah Moore serving as SVP, Current Series. The concept for 12 DATES OF CHRISTMAS is created by Michael Beilinson.”

Check out a trailer for 12 Dates for Christmas season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the return of 12 Dates of Christmas on HBO Max later this month?