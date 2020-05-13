Karma, Adventure Time, Expecting Amy, Tig N’ Seek: HBO Max Sets New Summer 2020 Premiere Dates

HBO Max has quite the lineup for this summer. The new streaming service just announced the premiere dates for several new TV shows, including Adventure Time: Distant Lands and Karma.

Other original series include the Amy Schumer documentary Expecting Amy (July 9th), the animated adult comedy Close Enough (July 9th), the family docusoap House of Ho (July 16th), and the children’s animated series Tig n’ Seek (July 23rd).

See HBO Max‘s full summer 2020 lineup below:

LOS ANGELES, CA – May 13, 2020 – HBO Max has revealed the second slate of premium Max Originals available to viewers after the streamer’s May 27th launch. The next wave of titles coming to the platform beginsThursday, June 18th with the debut of the entire first season of the unscriptedkids adventure competition series Karma, led by YouTube host Michelle Khare.

On Thursday, June 25th , HBO Max will premiere an original second season of the critically acclaimed DC Universe fan-favorite Doom Patrol; an original second season of Sesame Workshop’s animated seriesEsme & Roy, taking preschool-aged viewers on learning adventures through Monsterdale; a brand new third season of the comedy thriller Search Party (the first two seasons will be available on the platform at launch on May 27th); andAdventure Time: Distant Lands- BMO, the first of four hourlong breakout specials resurrecting the Emmy® and Peabody award-winning franchise Adventure Time.

Thursday, July 9th is the premiere of the three-part documentary series Expecting Amy, an unfiltered and intimate view into comedian Amy Schumer’s life on tour creating a stand-up special during her difficult pregnancy, directed and edited by Alexander Hammer, and the adult animated comedy Close Enough, a hilarious look at the surreal life of a millennial family living with roommates, from J.G. Quintel, creator of the Emmy-winning Regular Show.

On Thursday, July 16th , the multi- generational family docusoap The House of Ho,

chronicling the daily lives of patriarch Binh Ho, matriarch Hue Ho, their daughter Judy Ho, their son Washington Ho and his wife Lesley Ho, Aunt Tina, and Cousin Sammy, lands on the platform.

On Thursday, July 23rd , HBO Max will debut Cartoon Network Studios’ animated children’s series Tig n’ Seek, following eight-year-old Tiggy and his gadget-building cat Gweeseek.

On Thursday, July 30th , HBO Max presents the U.S. premieres of the scripted comedy Frayed, which follows a wealthy Londoner as she travels back to the Australian home she escaped as a teen, and the unscripted heartwarming British animal rescue series The Dog House.

On Thursday August 6 , Seth Rogen’s comedy feature, An American Pickle will world premiere as the first HBO Max original film on the platform under the Warner Max label.

“Shortly after the initial launch our monthly strategy kicks in, as we introduce great new originals every month throughout the year,” said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS, and truTV.

“We want to provide audiences with a wide-ranging and consistent flow of high-quality programming across all genres,” added Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “From scripted series and intimate documentaries, to premium animation for kids and adults, to feature length films from teams at the top of their game, our creators bring it all, each with their own unique take, building a slate of originals that is nothing short of amazing.”

These new titles will join the previously announced day one Max Originals Love Life, a scripted comedy starring Anna Kendrick; Sundance 2020 Official Selection feature documentary On the Record; underground ballroom dance competition series Legendary; Craftopia, hosted by YouTube sensation LaurDIY; the all-new Looney Tunes Cartoons from Warner Bros. Animation; and Sesame Workshop’s The Not Too Late Show with Elmo.

HBO’s summer premieres will be also available on the platform as they debut on HBO, including I May Destroy You, executive produced, written by, and starring Michaela Coel on June 7th; the 1930s Los Angeles drama Perry Mason, starring Emmy® winner Matthew Rhys on June 21st; the six-part documentary series I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, based on the best-selling book by Michelle McNamara on June 28th; the fourth season of the anthology series Room 104 airing July 24th; and from Misha Green and executive producers Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams, the drama series Lovecraft Country, airing on HBO this August.

Newly announced library series available at launch include TNT’s Emmy Award-winning The Alienist, the first four seasons of truTV’s hit show Impractical Jokers, and Adult Swim’s beloved series Robot Chicken. Additionally, HBO Max has confirmed that as part of its previously announced deal with BBC Studios, shows available on day one will also include the U.S. premieres of Trigonometry, a love story about three people who are made for each other; the comedy Ghosts, about a group of former inhabitants who haunt a country mansion; Home, following an average family and the refugee who escapes in the boot of their car; and the comedyStath Lets Flats where a rubbish lettings agent aims to take over the family business in North London. At launch, HBO Max will also offer BBC Studios titles including the Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood; Luther, starring Idris Elba; the nine-part miniseriesThe Honorable Woman; Ricky Gervais’ original mockumentary The Office; and seasons 17-25 of the hit car show Top Gear. Additionally, HBO Max will become the home of Stage 13’s series Independent, following the lives of four independent hip-hop artists; Lipstick Empire, telling the story of the founders of Melt Cosmetics; the horror-comedy feature film Snatchers, an official selection at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival; and the world premiere of Happily Ever Avatar, a series following three young couples who find love through playing a video game produced in partnership with Magical Elves.

Adding to the previously announced launch slate of feature films acquired for the platform, HBO Max will offer powerhouse titles on day one such as 2001: A Space Odyssey, An American in Paris, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Blood Diamond, Braveheart, Citizen Kane, Friday the 13th, Godzilla, Gone with the Wind, the Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night, the Lethal Weapon series, Monsters Vs. Aliens, A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, North by Northwest, Rebel without a Cause, Singin’ in the Rain, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and V for Vendetta. HBO Max will also launch with titles via the HBO service including fan favorites such as the original Alien franchise, the American Pie series, Anastasia, Babe, Die Hard, The Flintstones, In Bruges, The Indian in the Cupboard, Jaws, The Land Before Time series, Moulin Rouge!, and Teen Witch. Previously announced library series and films can be found HERE. “