The Night Agent: Season Four; Luciane Buchanan Returning for Netflix Series’ Final Episodes

The Night Agent is currently filming its fourth and final season, and viewers will see a familiar face return before the series ends. According to Deadline, Luciane Buchanan will be back for season four. She was not seen in the third season.

Gabriel Basso, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D. B. Woodside, and Hong Chau star in the Netflix series, which follows Peter Sutherland. Buchanan appeared in the series’ first two seasons as Rose, a love interest for Peter’s character.

The following was said about Buchanan’s return:

“It is unclear whether Rose was written into Season 4 before or after the decision about sunsetting The Night Agent was made by Netflix in early May, after production had already started. The character was not referenced in any descriptions for the new Season 4 roles during the casting process. The main cast additions in the final season include Titus Welliver as a DOJ prosecutor, Trevante Rhodes as Peter’s new partner — the part Rose played unofficially as a civilian in Season 2 — Li Jun Li as the partner’s wife and Elizabeth Lail as Peter’s ex-fiancée Zoe.”

Rose’s return for the final season of The Night Agent could mean that Peter and Rose could find their happy ending before the series ends. The premiere date for season four will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Will you be sad to see it end?