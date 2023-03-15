Sweet Tooth: Season Two Premiere Date Announced for Netflix Fantasy Series

Sweet Tooth is returning soon for its second season. Netflix announced the premiere date for the upcoming season with the release of first-look photos. The show premiered in June 2021 and was renewed shortly afterward.

Starring Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Will Forte, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani, Neil Sandilands, and James Brolin (as the narrator), Sweet Tooth is based on the comic book by Jeff Lemire. A post-apocalyptic fantasy drama, the story takes place after a global pandemic and the collapse of society. The sickness wiped out most of the human population and this led to the emergence of hybrid babies that are part animal, part human.

Netflix revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

Get ready for the hybrids to fight back! Today Netflix released new First Look photos for the upcoming season 2 of critically acclaimed and Emmy winning original series, Sweet Tooth. In season 2, Gus and his fellow hybrids are held captive by the Last Men in order to find a cure for the Sick. To save his friends, Gus must find new strength as he uncovers the origins of The Great Crumble. Premiere Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023 Executive Producer / Writer / Director / Showrunner: Jim Mickle Executive Producers: Team Downey’s Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell; and Linda Moran Co-Executive Producer: Team Downey’s Evan Moore Studio: Warner Bros. Television Cast: Sweet Tooth stars Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, Marlon Williams as Johnny Abbot, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Teddy Turtle and Yonas Kibreab as Finn Fox; with James Brolin as the voice of the narrator. About Sweet Tooth Season 2: As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who’s racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie’s (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble. Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez ) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd’s secrets come to light. As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all. Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

Check out more photos for Sweet Tooth season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the return of this Netflix series next month?