Sweet Tooth:Netflix Orders Post-Apocalyptic Paradise Series Based on DC Comics

Netflix has a sweet treat in store. The streaming service just announced they’ve ordered a new TV show called Sweet Tooth.

Based on the DC Comics, the series “is the broad appeal, family-friendly, storybook adventure of Gus – part deer, part boy – who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.” The cast includes Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Will Forte, and James Brolin as the narrator.

Read more info below:

HUMAN/ANIMAL HYBRIDS JOURNEY THROUGH A POST-APOCALYPTIC PARADISE IN “SWEET TOOTH,” A NEW NETFLIX SERIES BASED ON CHARACTERS FROM DC

Series from Team Downey and Warner Bros. Television Developed by Executive Producer/Director Jim Mickle, with Beth Schwartz (Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) As Executive Producer and Co-Showrunner

Sweet Tooth is the broad appeal, family-friendly, storybook adventure of Gus – part deer, part boy – who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.

Format: One-hour; eight episodes

Starring: Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy, Tiger Rising, Playing With Fire), Nonso Anozie (The Laundromat, Zoo, Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (Les Misérables [TV series], Victoria & Abdul, The Big Sick) and Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth, Saturday Night Live), with James Brolin (Life in Pieces, Amityville Horror, Westworld) as the voice of the narrator.

Executive Producer / Writer / Director / Co-Showrunner: Jim Mickle (Hap and Leonard, In the Shadow of the Moon, Cold In July)

Executive Producer / Writer / Co-Showrunner: Beth Schwartz (Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Warner Bros. Television Group overall deal)

Executive Producers: Team Downey’s Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell; and Linda Moran

Producer: Team Downey’s Evan Moore

Studio: Team Downey in association with Warner Bros. Television

Based on characters created for DC by Jeff Lemire”