Einstein: Tony Shalhoub Cast in Recurring Role in 2027 CBS Series

Einstein has added a big name to its recurring cast. According to TV Line, Tony Shalhoub will appear in the CBS series.

Matthew Gray Gubler and Melissa Fumero star in the series about the great-grandson of Albert Einstein. After he lands himself in trouble with the law, he is forced to help a detective solve her cases. Shalhoub will play the father of Gubler’s character, Jack Einstein.

The premiere date for Einstein will be announced later. It is set to arrive in early 2027.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this series when it arrives on CBS?