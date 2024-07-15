NCIS: Origins: Lori Petty and Bobby Moynihan Join CBS Series, Why Isn’t Sean Harmon Playing Young Jethro Gibbs?

NCIS: Origins is headed to CBS in October, and two more have been added to the cast. Viewers will see Lori Petty (Orange Is the New Black, above) and Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) appear alongside Austin Stowell, Kyle Schmid, Mariel Molina, Tyla Abercrumbie, and Diany Rodriguez.

The series goes back to 1991 to show the younger days of Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Stowell), played in NCIS by narrator Mark Harmon. In the story, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by Mike Franks (Schmid).

Deadline reveals that “Petty will play an assistant medical examiner while Moynihan will take over as a lead forensic analyst.”

As for the role of young Gibbs, Mark Harmon’s son Sean was asked why he is not playing the role in the new series. He had appeared in NCIS in flashbacks to Gibb’s younger days. He said the following during CBS’ TCA panel on Saturday:

“It has been an honor to step into this world to play a character my dad created. It was always close to my heart. I never really wanted to make a career out of .. I was jazzed to step in to the executive producer role.”

Mark Harmon, Sean Harmon, David J. North, and Gina Lucita Monreal will executive produce. North and Monreal will co-write the premiere episode and serve as co-showrunners. Niels Arden Oplev will executive produce and direct the pilot. CBS Studios produces the series.

NCIS: Origins arrives on CBS on October 14th.

