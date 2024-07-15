NCIS: Origins, Survivor, Tracker, Matlock, FBI: CBS Sets Fall 2024 Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows

The fall premiere dates for CBS’ new and returning TV series have been set. The network announced its full 2024-25 schedule in May.

In the fall, viewers can expect to see the returns of 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, Blue Bloods (resuming its final season), Elsbeth, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Fire Country, Ghosts, NCIS, The Neighborhood, Survivor, SWAT, and Tracker. The new fall series are Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (Young Sheldon spin-off), Matlock (reboot of the 1986-95 legal drama), NCIS: Origins (NCIS prequel), Poppa’s House, and The Summit.

The Amazing Race, NCIS: Sydney, and Raid the Cage are among the shows that will return later in the season. New series like Hollywood Squares (reboot of the classic game show), Sheriff Country (Fire Country spin-off), and Watson (based on Sherlock Holmes characters) are expected to launch in 2025.

Here are the specific dates for the various shows:

“CBS PREMIERE WEEK” Commences on Monday, Oct. 14 with the 22nd Season Premiere of “NCIS” and NCISVerse’s Newest Addition, “NCIS: ORIGINS”

Special “Sneak Peeks” of New Drama MATLOCK, Starring Kathy Bates, on Sunday, Sept. 22, and New Action-Adventure Reality Series THE SUMMIT on Sunday, Sept. 29

CBS today announced fall premiere dates for its five new and 15 returning series for the 2024-25 primetime schedule. The official “CBS PREMIERE WEEK” kicks off with a full week of original episodes beginning Monday, Oct. 14 with the 22nd season premiere of NCIS, and two hours of the new drama NCIS: ORIGINS starring Austin Stowell as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs and narrated by Mark Harmon.

The fall lineup includes two special “Sneak Peeks” prior to CBS PREMIERE WEEK: The new Thursday night drama series MATLOCK, starring Kathy Bates, on Sunday, Sept. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) with a strong lead in from the 57th season premiere of 60 MINUTES, and the new Wednesday night action-adventure reality competition series THE SUMMIT, set in the New Zealand Alps and hosted by Manu Bennett, on Sunday, Sept. 29 (9:00-10:30 PM, ET; 8:30-10:00 PM, PT) with a powerful lead in following an NFL ON CBS doubleheader and an original 60 MINUTES.

In addition, the hit reality series SURVIVOR debuts its 47th season with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, Sept. 18 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), and BLUE BLOODS returns in CBS PREMIERE WEEK for its 14th and final season on Friday, Oct. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). TV’s #1 series TRACKER returns Sunday, Oct. 27.

The following is the “Sneak Peeks” and CBS Premieres Schedule:

(**All times are ET/PT unless noted). (Bold series titles denote season premieres or sneak peeks.)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

8:00-10:00 PM – SURVIVOR (47th season premiere)

*Regular 8:00-9:30 PM timeslot begins Wednesday, Sept. 25.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

9:00-11:00 PM – 48 HOURS (37th season premiere)

*Regular 10:00-11:00 PM timeslot begins Saturday, Sept. 28.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 22

7:00-8:00 PM – 60 MINUTES (57th season premiere)

8:00-9:00 PM – MATLOCK (Sneak Peek)

*Regular 9:00-10:00 PM Thursday timeslot begins Oct. 17

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

7:00-7:30 PM, ET – NFL ON CBS doubleheader

7:30-9:00 PM, ET/7:00-8:30 PM, PT – 60 MINUTES *90 minute episode

9:00-10:30 PM, ET/8:30-10:00 PM, PT – THE SUMMIT (Sneak Peek)

*Regular 9:30-11:00 PM Wednesday timeslot begins Oct. 16.

10:30-11:30 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 PM, PT – BIG BROTHER (original episode)

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

7:00-8:00 PM – NFL ON CBS doubleheader

8:00-10:00 PM – AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS (AMAs)

10:00-11:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (original episode)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9

8:00-9:30 PM – SURVIVOR

9:30-11:00 PM – THE SUMMIT (encore of first episode)

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (original episode)

9:00-10:00 PM – MATLOCK (encore of first episode)

10:00-11:00 PM – ELSBETH (rebroadcast)

SUNDAY, OCT. 13

7:00-8:30 PM – 60 MINUTES *90 minute episode

8:30-10:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (season finale)

CBS PREMIERE WEEK – MONDAY, OCT. 14

8:00-9:00 PM – NCIS (22nd season premiere)

*Regular 9:00-10:00 PM timeslot begins Monday, Oct. 21.

9:00-11:00 PM – NCIS: ORIGINS (series premiere)

*Regular 10:00-11:00 PM timeslot begins Monday, Oct. 21.

TUESDAY, OCT. 15

8:00-9:00 PM – FBI (seventh season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – FBI: INTERNATIONAL (fourth season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – FBI: MOST WANTED (sixth season premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16

8:00-9:30 PM – SURVIVOR

9:30-11:00 PM – THE SUMMIT (second episode)

THURSDAY, OCT. 17

8:00-8:30 PM – GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE (series premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM – GHOSTS (fourth season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – MATLOCK (second episode)

10:00-11:00 PM – ELSBETH (second season premiere)

FRIDAY, OCT. 18

8:00-9:00 PM – S.W.A.T. (eighth season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – FIRE COUNTRY (third season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – BLUE BLOODS (Return of remaining episodes of 14th final season)

MONDAY, OCT. 21

8:00-8:30 PM – THE NEIGHBORHOOD (seventh season premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM – POPPA’S HOUSE (series premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – NCIS

10:00-11:00 PM – NCIS: ORIGINS

SUNDAY, OCT. 27

7:00-7:30 PM, ET – NFL ON CBS doubleheader

7:30-8:30 PM, ET/7:00-8:00 PM, PT – 60 MINUTES

8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT – TRACKER (second season premiere)

*Regular 8:00-9:00 PM timeslot begins Sunday, Nov. 3

9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT – THE EQUALIZER (fifth season premiere)

*Regular 9:00-10:00 PM timeslot begins Sunday, Nov. 3

As previously announced, the returning series THE AMAZING RACE and new series WATSON and HOLLYWOOD SQUARES are currently planned for the second half of the 2024-25 broadcast season.