Anne Rice’s Talamasca: AMC Reveals Teaser and Premiere Date, Eric Bogosian to Crossover

Anne Rice’s Talamasca has its premiere date. The third series in the Anne Rice universe on AMC will arrive in October, and it has been revealed that Eric Bogosian will appear in the series. He stars in Interview with the Vampire.

Nicholas Denton, William Fichtner, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Celine Buckens star in the series, which follows the secret society that investigates all that is supernatural in the world.

Anne Rice’s Talamasca arrives on October 26th. Check out the teaser below.

