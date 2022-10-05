Interview with the Vampire: Season Two — Has the AMC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Airing on the AMC cable channel, Interview with the Vampire stars Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Bailey Bass, and Eric Bogosian. Recurring performers include Assad Zaman, Steven Norfleet, Kalyne Coleman, Rae Dawn Chong, Jeff Pope, Chris Stack, Rachel Handler, John Dimaggio, Dana Gourrier, Christian Robinson, and Maura Grace Athari. The story follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), and Claudia (Bass) in a tale of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Bogosian). Chafing at the limitations of life as a black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis’s intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.



The first season of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire averages a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 622,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Interview with the Vampire stacks up against other AMC TV shows.



Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if AMC will cancel Interview with the Vampire right now. The series has already been renewed for a second season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Are you glad that the Interview with the Vampire TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if AMC had cancelled this TV series, instead?