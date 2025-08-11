Elsbeth: Season Three Premiere Episode Guests Revealed for CBS Series

Elsbeth returns with its third season in October, and CBS has revealed the guest stars viewers will see in the season three premiere episode.

According to Deadline, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, and Lindsay Mendez are joining Carrie Preston in the episode. The following was revealed about their roles:

“Sedaris will play Laurel Hammond-Muntz, the headstrong and devoted head writer and executive producer of the popular late-night talk show Way Late. Richter as Mickey Muntz, the hilarious but long-suffering sidekick to Scotty Bristol (Stephen Colbert), the host of Way Late. He’s also Laurel’s husband. Mendez as Officer Grace Hackett, a hard-working officer and an aspiring stand-up comic when off the clock. When she teams up with Elsbeth for a case focused on the world of comedy, her knowledge of the business comes in handy.”

Preston, Wendell Pierce, and Carra Patterson star in the CBS series, which follows Elsbeth as she helps investigate crimes with the NYPD.

Elsbeth returns to CBS on October 12th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this CBS series? Do you plan to watch season three?