Ghosts: Seasons Five and Six; Double Renewal Announced for CBS Sitcom

The spirits of Woodstone Manor will be back to haunt CBS‘ 2025-26 and 2026-27 TV seasons. The network has issued fifth and sixth-season renewals for the Ghosts TV show. The current fourth season continues airing on Thursday evenings.

A single-camera comedy series, the Ghosts TV show stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Roman Zaragoza, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, and Devan Chandler Long. In the story, freelance journalist Samantha (McIver) and up-and-coming chef Jay Arondekar (Ambudkar) are a couple from New York City. When Sam inherits a rundown country estate in upstate New York, they throw caution to the wind and decide to convert it into a bed & breakfast. The hitch is that the estate is inhabited by the spirits of an eclectic group of people who’ve died there over the years. Following an accident, Sam discovers she can see and communicate with them and their afterlives become far more interesting. The departed souls include a melodramatic Viking named Thorfinn aka “Thor” (Long); a cynical native American, Sasappis aka “Sass” (Zaragoza); Captain Isaac Higgintoot (Jones), a Continental Army officer; Henrietta “Hetty” Woodstone (Wisocky), an uptight lady of the manor; Alberta Haynes (Pinnock), a lounge singer from the Prohibition era; a naïve hippie named Susan “Flower” Montero (Carrasco); Peter “Pete” Martino (Moriarty), an overly polite travel agent and scout leader; and Trevor Lefkowitz (Grodman), a hard-partying stockbroker.

Airing on Thursday nights, the fourth season of Ghosts averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.39 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership.

According to the network, Ghosts delivers nearly 11 million multiplatform viewers, with streaming alone up +9% year over year.

Today, CBS also renewed Elsbeth (season three), Fire Country (season four), Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (season two), Hollywood Squares (season two), NCIS (season 23), NCIS: Origins (season two), NCIS: Sydney (season three), and Tracker (season three).

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season.”

