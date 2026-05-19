Very Young Frankenstein: FX Orders Comedy Series Based on Mel Brooks Movie

Very Young Frankenstein is headed to FX. The network has ordered a comedy series inspired by the 1974 Mel Brooks film.

Zach Galifianakis, Dolly Wells, and Spencer House will star in the series from Stefani Robinson, Taika Waititi, and Garrett Basch. FX shared the following about the series:

“FX’s “Very Young Frankenstein,” a comedy based on 20th Century Studios’ “Young Frankenstein,” has been picked up to series for FX and Hulu. The series hails from Stefani Robinson, Taika Waititi and Garrett Basch, veterans of numerous FX hits including “What We Do in the Shadows,” with Academy Award-winner Mel Brooks also serving as an executive producer. “Very Young Frankenstein” features Zach Galifianakis, Dolly Wells and Spencer House. “‘Very Young Frankenstein’ blends inspiration from the fan-favorite movie with the inventive, irreverent spirit that has defined FX comedies over the years, making this a completely original take on the classic story,” said Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment. “In the hands of FX veterans Stefani, Taika and Garrett, alongside the iconic Mel Brooks, we know that fans will have as much fun watching this series as we’re having making it.” Stefani Robinson, who wrote the pilot, and Taika Waititi, who directed the pilot, are executive producers with Brooks, Basch, Michael Gruskoff and Kevin Salter. The series is produced by 20th Television.”

What do you think? Will you watch this series when it lands on FX?