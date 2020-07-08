The New York Times Presents: FX and Hulu to Launch Follow Up to The Weekly

The New York Times Presents is coming soon to Hulu. The series, which comes from the team behind The Weekly, will arrive later this week.

Hulu revealed the following about the new documentary series in a press release:

“FX and Hulu have partnered to launch The New York Times Presents, a new documentary series from the team behind The Weekly exploring breaking news, investigations and character-driven stories and features reporting from journalists at The New York Times, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. The New York Times Presents is a series of standalone documentaries powered by the unparalleled journalism and insight of The New York Times, bringing viewers close to the essential stories of our time. The New York Times Presents will feature 10 individual documentaries that will air on FX and on Hulu on Fridays at 10 p.m. The series will air one episode per month.”

The series premiere will cover the coronavirus and how it impacted New York City.

