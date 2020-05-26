American Horror Stories: FX Orders Weekly Anthology Series

Ryan Murphy is at it again! FX just announced they’ve ordered a new TV show from the American Horror Story EP called American Horror Stories.

The weekly anthology series “will feature a different horror story each episode.” Ryan Murphy will executive produce the TV show, which is being produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2020 – FX has officially given the green light to American Horror Stories, a spin-off of Ryan Murphy’s award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story, adding to the FX original programming slate through 2021, it was announced today by Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode. American Horror Story, the progenitor of the modern-day limited series format – and the longest running hour-long series in FX’s history – debuts its 10th installment next year. FX has ordered the show through season 13. American Horror Story and American Horror Stories are produced by 20th Century Fox Television. With the order of American Horror Stories, as well as the recent renewals of the acclaimed comedy series Dave, Breeders and What We Do in the Shadows, the FX original programming slate is set through 2021. “We couldn’t be more excited about our roster of new and returning shows slated through next year,” said Schrier. “It has been an extraordinary time for FX over these past three months with the launch of FX on Hulu, which has transformed our business. We believe the continued strength of our original series coupled with the growing awareness of FX on Hulu as our streaming platform will make the FX brand stronger and more relevant and accessible than ever before.”

FX has not yet announced a premiere date for American Horror Stories, but it will debut during the 2020-21 season. Read more info below:

