American Horror Story: Season 10; Ryan Murphy Teases Delayed Season

Where is American Horror Story headed to next? Recently, Ryan Murphy teased season 10 of the FX TV show.

Very little has been revealed about the upcoming season of the anthology horror series, but the cast includes Macaulay Culkin, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

On Instagram, American Horror Story EP Ryan Murphy posted a photo of a beach, saying it was a clue for the FX TV show’s 10th season. A premiere date has not yet been released. Maybe it’s a Jaws homage? Maybe some fun in the sun?

What do you think? Do you watch American Horror Story? Will you watch season 10?