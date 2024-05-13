The Floor: Seasons Two and Three; FOX Gives Double Renewal to Game Show Hosted by Rob Lowe

Many more contestants will have a chance to win a big cash prize. FOX has renewed The Floor for two years — the series’ second and third seasons. The first season’s ten episodes finished airing in February.

A game show, The Floor TV series is based on an international format and is hosted by Rob Lowe. As the season-long competition begins, the dozens of contestants face off in duels on a giant grid of squares representing their own field of trivia expertise. The winner of each timed head-to-head trivia battle takes control of their opponent’s square, while the loser goes home. By the end of the season, only one player will walk away with the grand prize of $250,000 in cash.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of The Floor averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.50 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s one of the network’s highest-rated unscripted shows on the season.

In the upcoming episodes, 100 contestants (up from 81 in season one) will stand their ground on a massive, interactive LED game floor featuring 100 squares, each representing a different trivia category.

In addition to the double renewal, FOX Entertainment has entered a first-look deal with Lowe to develop unscripted series for FOX jointly. The series launched under the agreement would be produced by FOX’s in-house unscripted studio, FOX Alternative Entertainment.

“Fans loved the first season of The Floor so much that we’ve ordered two more seasons of this breakthrough game show with plans already underway to make our epic battle of the brains even bigger and bolder,” said Michael Thorn, President of the FOX Television Network. “It’s also been a massive win to have a huge star like Rob Lowe as our host, and both our viewers and competitors can’t wait to see him back in action.”

“I couldn’t be happier with The Floor phenomenon and the opportunity to create more unscripted projects with my partners at FOX,” added Lowe.

A second season premiere date will be announced in the future.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed The Floor TV series on FOX? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for two more seasons?

