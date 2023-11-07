The Floor: FOX Reveals Premiere Date for New Game Show Hosted by Rob Lowe

The Floor is coming soon. FOX has announced a premiere date for the new game show hosted and executive produced by Rob Lowe.

The new physical trivia game show will start with 81 contestants, with each episode having contestants dueling with each other until one is left at the end of the season.

Deadline revealed the following about the format of the FOX game show:

“The first challenger, selected at random, must choose one of his or her neighboring opponents to go head-to-head in an epic quiz duel in the opponent’s category. The winner takes over the loser’s square, gaining valuable ground as they expand their territory, while the loser exits the game. The winner must then choose – do they continue on and attempt to secure another square? Or do they let The Floor choose a new challenger? The last contestant standing who gains full control over The Floor takes home a life-changing $250,000 cash prize.”

The Floor arrives on January 2nd.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new game show on FOX in January?