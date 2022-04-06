Beat Shazam: Season Five; FOX Renews Jamie Foxx Game Show and Sets Premiere Date

The race to beat the Shazam app will continue. FOX has renewed the Beat Shazam TV series for a fifth season which will debut on Monday, May 23rd. The fourth season of 10 episodes finished airing in August 2021.

An interactive, musical game show, the Beat Shazam series is hosted by Jamie Foxx and his daughter, Corinne Foxx, serves as the Deejay. The competition features three teams of two players as they race against the clock, and each other, to identify song selections. During each round, Jamie Foxx presents a choice of two musical categories. The object is to be the first team to correctly identify the song’s title. While low-scoring teams are eliminated, the team which banks the most money will ultimately advance to compete against the Shazam app, for a chance to win a $1 million dollar prize.

Airing on Thursday nights, the fourth season of Beat Shazam averaged a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.87 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 27% in the demo and down by 24% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to the network’s other summer shows, Beat Shazam was a middle-of-the-road performer.

The upcoming fifth season will include a special episode featuring teachers. Another installment will be dedicated to heroes, featuring military members, firefighters, and police officers.

