Tyler Perry’s Ruthless: Season Six: Paramount+ Releases Premiere Date & Poster for Drama’s Return

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless has its return date set on its new home. Season six will air on Paramount+ with new episodes arriving next month. The previous seasons aired on BET+.

Melissa L. Williams, Matt Cedeno, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Blue Kimble, Colin McCalla, Michelle Núñez, Nadége August, and Joshua Adeyeye star in this series from Tyler Perry.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series’ return:

“Tyler Perry’s Ruthless returns for its sixth season on Tuesday, June 30 with a two-episode premiere, followed by weekly episodes through August 25. Season six finds the Rakudushis compound more dangerous than ever as Ruth’s influence over The Highest grows, loyalties begin to crack and outside forces close in. With dangerous new alliances forming and the FBI escalating pressure, the road ahead promises even more twists, power struggles and jaw-dropping confrontations. Season six of the hit drama Tyler Perry’s Ruthless returns with rising tension and shifting power dynamics inside the Rakudushis compound. As loyalties fracture and outside forces close in, Ruth’s growing influence over The Highest begins to reshape the future of the cult from within. With trust eroding, dangerous new allies entering the fold, and the FBI escalating its pressure, the compound descends further into chaos – all building toward a shocking and unforgettable confrontation.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Tyler Perry series? Do you plan to watch its sixth season?