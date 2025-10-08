Dexter: Resurrection: Season 2; Paramount+ Officially Renews Dexter Spin-off Series

Dexter’s story will definitely continue on. Paramount+ has officially renewed Dexter: Resurrection for a second season.

The renewal of the series was almost guaranteed in August when it was announced that a writer’s room for season two was set to open before the season one finale aired. The news came with the cancellation of Dexter: Original Sin after an initial renewal.

Michael C. Hall revealed the renewal news in a short video released by Paramount+ and Showtime. According to Deadline, he said, “We’ve been greenlit for another season. There’s more to come. The writers’ room is assembling now. Details will be forthcoming, but I wanted to be the first to let you know that the story continues.”

Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman, David Zayas, Jack Alcott, and James Remar starred in season one of the Dexter spin-off series, but Zayas will not return for season two.

The video announcing the series’ renewal is below.

What do you think? Did you enjoy season one of this Dexter series? Will you watch season two?