A TV Land and Paramount+ romantic comedy, Younger stars Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, Nico Tortorella, Hilary Duff, Molly Bernard, Peter Hermann, with Miriam Shor, Charles Michael Davis, Laura Benanti, and Janeane Garofalo recurring. The seventh season is the final season of the show.

A TV Land and Paramount+ romantic comedy, Younger stars Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, Nico Tortorella, Hilary Duff, Molly Bernard, Peter Hermann, with Miriam Shor, Charles Michael Davis, Laura Benanti, and Janeane Garofalo recurring. The story centers on single mother Liza Miller (Foster) who passes herself off as a twenty-something, to land a job in the publishing industry. As Liza's personal and professional lives mesh, keeping her secret becomes more difficult. In season seven, Liza's personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Meanwhile, Maggie (Mazar) gets cancelled.





What do you think? Which season seven episodes of the Younger TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Younger should have been renewed for an eighth season on TV Land and Paramount+? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.