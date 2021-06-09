Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Cancelled; No Season Three on NBC, But …

The song is over — at least for now. NBC has cancelled the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist TV show so, there won’t be a third season on the network. However, some behind the show aren’t giving up hope yet.

A musical comedy-drama series, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, and Mary Steenburgen. Zoey Clarke (Levy) is a whip-smart computer coder who’s making her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts, and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers, and complete strangers – through popular songs. The second season picked up after a tragedy and Zoey and her family began to recalibrate and navigate their new normal. As she found herself in a new dynamic at work and in her love life, Zoey’s musical powers continued to both awkwardly complicate and inform her worldview as she attempted to rediscover joy and connect with those around her.

The second season of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.82 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 9% in viewership in the live+same day ratings. It was one of the lowest-rated scripted shows on NBC.

Negotiations had been underway to relocate Zoey’s to the Peacock streaming service for a third and final season of eight episodes but the deal didn’t happen. Lionsgate, which produces the series, is said to be shopping the show elsewhere and there has supposedly been some interest.

Zoey’s creator, Austin Winsberg, and executive producer Paul Fieg took to social media today to encourage fans of the show not to give up hope yet.

I believe we can have a real chance somewhere else. But the more fan support we can throw behind it – the better. Please tweet #saveZoeysplaylist. Let’s get it trending and let the powers that be know the appetite is strong. Also open to any other suggestions to prove the love. — Austin Winsberg (@austinwinsberg) June 9, 2021

If you love @ZoeysPlaylist as much as we do, we need your help. NBC and Peacock have decided not to renew us. We want nothing more than to keep this wonderful show going. I feel like it’s 21 years ago all over again when Freaks & Geeks got cancelled. Help us find a new home. ❤️🙏 https://t.co/79CPDniKFL — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) June 9, 2021

