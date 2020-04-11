Glee, SCTV, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Online Cast Reunions to Raise Money for Charity

The entertainment industry has been hard it by the coronavirus shutdown, and many are gathering together to raise funds for charity. The Actors Fund is now having some help from the cast of Glee, SCTV and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Members of the cast of three shows will come together next week, per Deadline.

On Tuesday, Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley and Kevin McHale from Glee will reunite on Stars in the House. Wednesday will see the reunion of Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Andrea Martin and Martin Short from SCTV.

On Friday, the currently airing NBC series, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will have Skylar Astin, Peter Gallagher, Lauren Graham, Jane Levy, Alex Newell, Mary Steenburgen, John Clarence Stewart from the series gather together virtually to help raise money.

To check out these videos, visit The Actors Fund on YouTube.

What do you think? Will you check out these events?