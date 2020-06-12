Menu

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season Two Renewal Issued for NBC Series

by Jessica Pena,

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist TV show on NBC: (canceled or renewed?)

NBC is adding more tunes to its playlist. The network just announced they’ve ordered a second season of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist for the 2020-21 season.

The musical dramedy stars Jane Levy as a whip-smart computer coder who’s making her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts, and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers, and complete strangers – through popular songsThe cast also includes Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Peter Gallagher, and Mary Steenburgen with Lauren Graham as a special guest star.

The first season of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist averaged a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic with just 2.00 million viewers. Even the series doesn’t do that well in the Live+same day ratings (the series ranks 15th out of 19 scripted series), Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist has done much better in delayed viewing. Likely for that reason, NBC has decided to give Zoey a second chance.

What do you think? Did you watch the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist TV show? Will you watch season two on NBC?


Luann
Reader
Luann

Loved it. We laughed, we cried… actually, for real great show!!

June 12, 2020 12:05 am
Michael
Reader
Michael

YAAAY! One of my favorite shows! Such a talented cast and the writing is top notch.

June 12, 2020 12:05 am
Maggie Bommarito
Reader
Maggie Bommarito

Missed the first episode but really loved all the rest definitely watch second season

June 11, 2020 11:16 pm
Herb Flynn
Reader
Herb Flynn

This has got to be the lowest rated show on the four major networks to have gotten a renewal. I’ll bet it just a holding pattern to keep the show going till they have PEACOCK established and can move it over there for season 3.

June 11, 2020 10:48 pm
Spk
Reader
Spk

Yes! This is a great, enjoyable show touching on all your emotions! Great cast!! So happy fir Season 2!

June 11, 2020 10:48 pm
alicia M
Reader
alicia M

YES YES YES!!!

June 11, 2020 10:40 pm
Kathy Kanzenbach
Reader
Kathy Kanzenbach

I LOVE ZOEYS EXTRAORDINORY PLAYLIST!!!!!! It’s one of my favorite shows on tv. I just hope her dad comes back even if he is a ghost. He is a very heartwarming part of the show!!!!@

June 11, 2020 10:25 pm
