Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season Two Renewal Issued for NBC Series

NBC is adding more tunes to its playlist. The network just announced they’ve ordered a second season of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist for the 2020-21 season.

The musical dramedy stars Jane Levy as a whip-smart computer coder who’s making her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts, and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers, and complete strangers – through popular songs. The cast also includes Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Peter Gallagher, and Mary Steenburgen with Lauren Graham as a special guest star.

The first season of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist averaged a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic with just 2.00 million viewers. Even the series doesn’t do that well in the Live+same day ratings (the series ranks 15th out of 19 scripted series), Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist has done much better in delayed viewing. Likely for that reason, NBC has decided to give Zoey a second chance.

