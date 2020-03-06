NBC 2019-20 Season Ratings (updated 3/5/20)

During the regular 2018-19 season, NBC launched six new scripted TV shows and four of them were cancelled. Which TV shows will be cancelled or renewed during the 2019-20 television season? Stay tuned.

NBC shows this season (so far): America’s Got Talent: The Champions, The Blacklist, Bluff City Law, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Dateline NBC, Ellen’s Game of Games, Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways, Good Girls, The Good Place, Indebted, Law & Order: SVU, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, Little Big Shots, Making It, Manifest, New Amsterdam, Perfect Harmony, Sunnyside, Superstore, This Is Us, The Voice, Will & Grace, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

There’s lots of data that NBC execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but the ratings are typically the biggest piece. Here’s how the network’s shows are doing.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view them here and here.

A couple of notes about these charts:

These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released. The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing), unless marked with an asterisk (*). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.

Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach.

Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking. The networks take into account when shows air on Fridays and Saturdays, nights when TV viewership is lower.

What do you think? Which shows are you rooting for? Which one isn’t as big a hit as you thought? Are you hoping any series will get cancelled to make way for something else?