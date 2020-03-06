NBC 2019-20 Season Ratings (updated 3/5/20)

During the regular 2018-19 season, NBC launched six new scripted TV shows and four of them were cancelled. Which TV shows will be cancelled or renewed during the 2019-20 television season? Stay tuned.
NBC shows this season (so far): America’s Got Talent: The Champions, The Blacklist, Bluff City Law, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Dateline NBC, Ellen’s Game of Games, Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways, Good Girls, The Good Place, Indebted, Law & Order: SVU, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, Little Big Shots, Making It, Manifest, New Amsterdam, Perfect Harmony, Sunnyside, Superstore, This Is Us, The Voice, Will & Grace, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.
There’s lots of data that NBC execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but the ratings are typically the biggest piece. Here’s how the network’s shows are doing.
Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view them here and here.
A couple of notes about these charts:
These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released. The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing), unless marked with an asterisk (*). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.
Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach.
Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking. The networks take into account when shows air on Fridays and Saturdays, nights when TV viewership is lower.
What do you think? Which shows are you rooting for? Which one isn’t as big a hit as you thought? Are you hoping any series will get cancelled to make way for something else?
I really don’t know how Chicago Med is doing so well!
First they just ended Colin Donnell’s character, who by far was the coolest character on the show.
I enjoyed the born into money, work hard to earn his own successful path, while still being a confident bachelor, with good taste!!
Now they bring in this Indian complexion looking southern voice, who i I guess is taking over the cocky/confidence, bachelor?
Nope, he’s to cocky, then kissing another doctors girlfriend. SMH!!
Bring Colin Donnells character BACK!!
Sunnyside, was funny. I hope that another channel will pick it up.
Please NBC do not cancel The Blacklist. It remains far and away the best show on television -EVER!
When is the show Good Girls gonna air again?????
I really love this show!!!
I cannot wait 4 it to show again..
Please don’t cancel The Blacklist! My all-time favorite show!
WHAT HAPPENED TO MY PREVIOUS REPLY PLEASE LET ME KNOW LU REILLY
Bluff City Law likely canceled but yet Will and Grace got Renewed last year with horrible ratings ? Do not understand why some show with horrible ratings are network favorites
Off topic but I saw ads durring world series regarding last Man standing…. A fake Rumour (it’s showed up as untrue) there was a rumour that was being cancelled. New look and all I’d like it to stay.. You have big bang theory long time and supernatural… meanwhile they struggle to keep a once number 1 hit that fox had to save .. second time yes different but I would like to see it grow… … I.e BBT AFTER ALL SINGLE Scienctest never cancelled but reshaped.. I hope last Man standing gives us at least 2 more season .. AGREE… Read more »
I FOR ONE WOULD LIKE TO SEE CHICAGO PD RUN FOR AS LONG AS IT CAN ONLY WITH ITS STAR JASON BEGHE WHOM I ADORE, AND HAVE THE UTMOST RESPECT AND AND ADMIRATION AND LOVE FOR
I agree I LOVE that show. It is amazing plus the fan fiction between Sophia Bush and Jesse Soffer is really cute but if it they decide to end it I will LITERALLY start CRYING.
I would also, but they have to stop doing stupid things like driving John Seda off the show and killing off people like Elias Koteas(who did not want to leave.)
Why kill Elias? It was another dumb one! They really need to understand the ideas behind the stories that make the people Love this show then leave it alone! It could go on for years and give the network tons of MONEY!!
The final line is all about MONEY and RATINGS! If the ratings are not high enough they are not making any money. That is the bottom line. They don’t care about anything else.
If money is the only thing, networks have killed many great series with their dumb upgrades! Now they are dragging dead finger over Blacklist, doing great after airdate change to death zone of Friday! I love Friday night, but I don’t dance any more!
I would like to understand how the 18-49 data are captured accurately. How can age be discerned when most young adults are still accessing apps on devices using family plans that include parents and even grandparents?
Why begin watching a new show anymore??? It seems any show I like is one and done. Dietland, The Passage, now The InBetween. I’m not on any streaming platform and don’t intend to be. I watch tv because I like to watch tv but not so sure about starting new shoes now.
Bluff Cuty Law needs a chance. Very good stories. NBC doesn’t seem to give new shoes much of a chance. Just as Village was good last season. Even the Vouce viewership is down this season
We love Bluff City Law. Great actors and stories. Give it a second chance. How about counting viewers over the age of 49 years old? Many of us from Boston are rooting for Caitlin McGee. Great young actress!
Post season ratings Bluff City Law beats them all! Wow I didn’t know my DVR habit for fav shows didn’t count on audience share stats! Many of us didn’t in our Bluff City Law fan group. There are over 1600 of us and growing everyday. #bluffcitylawseasontwo ! Bring BCL back. We are streaming season 1 as a group!! Suspense is killing us! See us on Facebook. Bluff City Law
Please give Bluff City Law a watch and a chance NBC, great show and cast!
The four
I WATCHED CHICAGO PD WEDNESDAY NIGHT BECAUSE I ADORE JASON BEGHE, MY ONLY POROBLEM IS THAT THEY DIDNT SHOW ENOUGH OF JASON BEGHE, AFTER ALL HE IS THE ‘STAR’ OF THE SHOW AND JASOIN BEGHE IS CHICAGO PD!!! I HOPE PEOPLE SEE HIM FOR THE PHENOMENAL ACTOR THAT HE REALLY IS!!! LU REILLY
To be honest I like all of the characters but one character should not be the highlight of the show it should be a combo of characters or ‘STARS’ so every character can be seen for who they are and what their character stands for.