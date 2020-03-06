FOX 2019-20 Season Ratings (updated 3/5/20)

Menu

FOX TV shows: ratings (cancel or renew?)During the regular 2018-19 season, FOX launched just four new scripted shows and cancelled them all. Was it due to the expectation of the big sale to Disney? How will the network do in the ratings in the 2019-20 season? How many of their TV shows will be cancelled or renewed? Stay tuned.

How do the execs decide what to cancel or keep? They look at a lot of different factors but the ratings play a very large role. The higher the ratings, the better the chances a show has of surviving.

FOX shows this season (so far): 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Almost Family, Bless The Harts, Bob’s Burgers, Deputy, Duncanville, Empire, Family Guy, Flirty Dancing, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Last Man Standing, LEGO Masters, The Masked Singer, The Moodys, Outmatched, Prodigal Son, The Resident, and The Simpsons.

A couple of notes about these charts:
These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released. The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing), unless marked with an asterisk (*). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.

Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are therefore supposedly harder to reach.

Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking. The networks take into account when shows air on Fridays and Saturdays, nights when TV viewership is lower.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

 

What do you think? Which shows are you rooting for? Which one isn’t as big a hit as you thought? Are you hoping any series will get cancelled to make room for something else?



Sue
Reader
Sue

Prodigal Son! Best new show in years!

Lorraine
Reader
Lorraine

Prodigal Son is my new favorite show – please keep it on!!!

Georgie
Reader
Georgie

I really hope Almost Family and Deputy get renewed. Almost Family’s last episode did tie everything up nicely in case it isn’t renewed, but I’m still hoping.
Deputy, IMO, is one of the best new shows. I love that he isn’t politically correct and does things his way.

Abby stophel
Reader
Abby stophel

I LOVE DEPUTY!!!! Best show I’ve seen in a long time!!!!

Jaime
Reader
Jaime

I really enjoy Almost Family. I’m sad to see it’s most likely going to be cancelled

Joan Shortall
Reader
Joan Shortall

I really enjoy The Resident. I hope it does not get cancelled.

Jenny Peerey
Reader
Jenny Peerey

I also love The Resident. I have not missed one episode yet as long as it has been on the air. I wish that they had left it on Monday nights like it started. Why did they move it to Tue.?

Mylene
Reader
Mylene

Please don’t cancel 911 season 4. This series is so good

Jenny Peerey
Reader
Jenny Peerey

I love this show as well. I have not missed an episode yet of this excellent show. I much prefer it to the spinoff “911 Lone Star.” Don’t particular care for that one. But, I do watch it. But it does not hold a candle to the original! I wonder if they are ever going to put the Season 2 of the original 911 on DVD? I have been waiting since last summer when the Season 2 concluded for the DVD’s. They finally released The Resident Season 2 last summer and I got it. I also have the Season 1… Read more »

I'm not Angela Bassett
Reader
I'm not Angela Bassett

9 1 1 isn’t going anywhere. The ratings are up and it’s the #1 scripted series on FOX.

A. J. Madson
Reader
A. J. Madson

I am not trying to give anyone a bad time, but when Disney buys ESPN I no longer get to watch Monday night football. If Disney buys FOX, how long will it be before the format of FOX changes totally.

NaBUru38
Reader
NaBUru38

Disney bought the 20th Century Fox studios, FX and the international businesses. Disney didn’t buy the Fox network or Fox Sports.

Lynn Potter
Reader
Lynn Potter

I have watched Tim Allen’s shows and loved them for years. But the changes made last year, and ongoing now, have not been improvements. In my opinion, the essence of the show is ruined for me. The new Mandy just doesn’t fit. She isn’t funny or very likeable, to me. And the little Asian girl is cute but annoying and I’m not a fan. Vanessa is sounding more dingy and stupid. She used to be someone to be admired for her sweetness and intelligence. This show has lost its charm for me.

Bert
Reader
Bert

I do not agree ,I believe we need to give the group a chance to develop another funny sitcom for all of the family, renew love it!

sharon ulrich
Reader
sharon ulrich

I love the Chicago’s The Resident Single Parents 911 Lucifer NCIS’s Evil and many other comedies sitcoms hate “real” life reality

Bert
Reader
Bert

I like funny shows , family oriented, like Last Man Standing, renew. Anything evil, is a negative for people.

JANET BOYD
Reader
JANET BOYD

Please do not cancel Empire

Max
Reader
Max

Already has. Final Season.

Deb
Reader
Deb

Prodigal son is one of my new favorite shows and why I’m watching Fox again.

They always cancel my favorites,so have not watched FOX the past couple of years.

