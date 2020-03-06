FOX 2019-20 Season Ratings (updated 3/5/20)

During the regular 2018-19 season, FOX launched just four new scripted shows and cancelled them all. Was it due to the expectation of the big sale to Disney? How will the network do in the ratings in the 2019-20 season? How many of their TV shows will be cancelled or renewed? Stay tuned.
How do the execs decide what to cancel or keep? They look at a lot of different factors but the ratings play a very large role. The higher the ratings, the better the chances a show has of surviving.
FOX shows this season (so far): 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Almost Family, Bless The Harts, Bob’s Burgers, Deputy, Duncanville, Empire, Family Guy, Flirty Dancing, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Last Man Standing, LEGO Masters, The Masked Singer, The Moodys, Outmatched, Prodigal Son, The Resident, and The Simpsons.
A couple of notes about these charts:
These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released. The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing), unless marked with an asterisk (*). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.
Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are therefore supposedly harder to reach.
Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking. The networks take into account when shows air on Fridays and Saturdays, nights when TV viewership is lower.
Prodigal Son! Best new show in years!
Prodigal Son is my new favorite show – please keep it on!!!
I really hope Almost Family and Deputy get renewed. Almost Family’s last episode did tie everything up nicely in case it isn’t renewed, but I’m still hoping.
Deputy, IMO, is one of the best new shows. I love that he isn’t politically correct and does things his way.
I LOVE DEPUTY!!!! Best show I’ve seen in a long time!!!!
I really enjoy Almost Family. I’m sad to see it’s most likely going to be cancelled
I really enjoy The Resident. I hope it does not get cancelled.
I also love The Resident. I have not missed one episode yet as long as it has been on the air. I wish that they had left it on Monday nights like it started. Why did they move it to Tue.?
Please don’t cancel 911 season 4. This series is so good
I love this show as well. I have not missed an episode yet of this excellent show. I much prefer it to the spinoff “911 Lone Star.” Don’t particular care for that one. But, I do watch it. But it does not hold a candle to the original! I wonder if they are ever going to put the Season 2 of the original 911 on DVD? I have been waiting since last summer when the Season 2 concluded for the DVD’s. They finally released The Resident Season 2 last summer and I got it. I also have the Season 1… Read more »
9 1 1 isn’t going anywhere. The ratings are up and it’s the #1 scripted series on FOX.
I am not trying to give anyone a bad time, but when Disney buys ESPN I no longer get to watch Monday night football. If Disney buys FOX, how long will it be before the format of FOX changes totally.
Disney bought the 20th Century Fox studios, FX and the international businesses. Disney didn’t buy the Fox network or Fox Sports.
I have watched Tim Allen’s shows and loved them for years. But the changes made last year, and ongoing now, have not been improvements. In my opinion, the essence of the show is ruined for me. The new Mandy just doesn’t fit. She isn’t funny or very likeable, to me. And the little Asian girl is cute but annoying and I’m not a fan. Vanessa is sounding more dingy and stupid. She used to be someone to be admired for her sweetness and intelligence. This show has lost its charm for me.
I do not agree ,I believe we need to give the group a chance to develop another funny sitcom for all of the family, renew love it!
I love the Chicago’s The Resident Single Parents 911 Lucifer NCIS’s Evil and many other comedies sitcoms hate “real” life reality
I like funny shows , family oriented, like Last Man Standing, renew. Anything evil, is a negative for people.
Please do not cancel Empire
Already has. Final Season.
Prodigal son is one of my new favorite shows and why I’m watching Fox again.
They always cancel my favorites,so have not watched FOX the past couple of years.