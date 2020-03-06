FOX 2019-20 Season Ratings (updated 3/5/20)

During the regular 2018-19 season, FOX launched just four new scripted shows and cancelled them all. Was it due to the expectation of the big sale to Disney? How will the network do in the ratings in the 2019-20 season? How many of their TV shows will be cancelled or renewed? Stay tuned.

How do the execs decide what to cancel or keep? They look at a lot of different factors but the ratings play a very large role. The higher the ratings, the better the chances a show has of surviving.

FOX shows this season (so far): 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Almost Family, Bless The Harts, Bob’s Burgers, Deputy, Duncanville, Empire, Family Guy, Flirty Dancing, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Last Man Standing, LEGO Masters, The Masked Singer, The Moodys, Outmatched, Prodigal Son, The Resident, and The Simpsons.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view them here and here.

A couple of notes about these charts:

These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released. The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing), unless marked with an asterisk (*). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.

Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are therefore supposedly harder to reach.

Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking. The networks take into account when shows air on Fridays and Saturdays, nights when TV viewership is lower.

What do you think? Which shows are you rooting for? Which one isn’t as big a hit as you thought? Are you hoping any series will get cancelled to make room for something else?