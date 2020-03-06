ABC 2019-20 Season Ratings (updated 3/5/20)

ABC launched nine new scripted TV series during the regular portion of the 2018-19 season. They cancelled three and renewed six. That’s a far better average than the previous season. How will the alphabet network TV shows perform during the 2019-20 season? Stay tuned!
ABC shows (so far): 20/20, American Housewife, American Idol, America’s Funniest Home Videos, A Million Little Things, Black-ish, Bless This Mess, The Conners, Dancing with the Stars, Emergence, Fresh off the Boat, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, The Great American Baking Show, The Great Christmas Light Fight, Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder, Kids Say the Darndest Things, Mixed-ish, Modern Family, The Rookie, Schooled, Shark Tank, Single Parents, Station 19, and Stumptown.
There’s lots of data that network execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but ratings are the major ingredient. These charts will be updated daily, as new ratings data becomes available.
Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view them here and here.
A couple of notes about these charts:
These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released. The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing), unless marked with an asterisk (*). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.
Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach.
Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking. The networks take into account when shows air on Fridays and Saturdays, nights when TV viewership is lower.
What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better? Which one do you think will be cancelled next?
It’s disappointing that Stumptown isn’t doing better. We really enjoy it and right now it’s not looking good.
Emergence Perhaps if it was on each week instead of every 2 to 3 weeks you would have more followers I love the show and had a hard time finding it so frustrating
I only watch The Rookies and the Great American Baking Show. I gave up on sit-coms years ago. Somehow I just don’t see the comedy in them…unless cringe worthy situations is now considered as comedy.
Looks like the Connors has lost the most viewers
So depressing. The only 3 shows I watch on ABC are 14-16 in the ratings and even those are iffy. The rest are brain pablum for the masses and not worth the bandwidth they consume. Where are the shows for people who actually use their brains?
Your background. Noise on most of your shows are so loud I can’t hear the people talking.
Well, who knew? I certainly didn’t. I don’t watch a single ABC television series. Not one. I like darker, edgier, well-written ensemble dramas. Hence, CBS and HBO, and NBC (much less) are the stations that matter to me. I am really surprised that nothing on ABC appeals to me. At all. In the least. They need more scripted, better directed drama shows.
I don’t agree with the ratings. DWTS is doing fine. Don’t mess with them. I Live the show and the guests. I wish I would have been at the Finale.
How does Blackish keep getting spinoffs when it is one of the lowest rated shows on their network. So confusing how networks decide what we want
Same ones who keep saying The Conners is their highest rated show…
I do not watch many things on abc
A fun suspense show
Keep it going
Dancing with the stars it’s a entertaining show with music and colour sometimes is the shows that we don’t like that they get better grades were this grades are coming from ?