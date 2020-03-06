ABC 2019-20 Season Ratings (updated 3/5/20)

ABC launched nine new scripted TV series during the regular portion of the 2018-19 season. They cancelled three and renewed six. That’s a far better average than the previous season. How will the alphabet network TV shows perform during the 2019-20 season? Stay tuned!

ABC shows (so far): 20/20, American Housewife, American Idol, America’s Funniest Home Videos, A Million Little Things, Black-ish, Bless This Mess, The Conners, Dancing with the Stars, Emergence, Fresh off the Boat, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, The Great American Baking Show, The Great Christmas Light Fight, Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder, Kids Say the Darndest Things, Mixed-ish, Modern Family, The Rookie, Schooled, Shark Tank, Single Parents, Station 19, and Stumptown.

There’s lots of data that network execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but ratings are the major ingredient. These charts will be updated daily, as new ratings data becomes available.

A couple of notes about these charts:

These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released. The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing), unless marked with an asterisk (*). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.

Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach.

Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking. The networks take into account when shows air on Fridays and Saturdays, nights when TV viewership is lower.

