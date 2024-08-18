Wicked Tuna: Cancelled; National Geographic Series Ending After 13 Seasons

Wicked Tuna has come to an end. National Geographic has canceled the series after 13 seasons.

The series, filmed in Gloucester, Massachusetts, and its surrounding waters, followed the “salty fishermen from the nation’s oldest seaport as they make their living the way it’s been done for centuries — rod and reel fishing, one catch at a time — all in pursuit of the bluefin tuna.” The series premiered in April 2012 and aired more than 200 episodes since then.

National Geographic released the following statement about ending the series, per Variety:

“After thirteen seasons on the high seas and more than 200 incredible episodes, the long-running series ‘Wicked Tuna’ has concluded its run on National Geographic. The series celebrated one of America’s oldest industries since first premiering on National Geographic in 2012 and made internationally recognizable stars out of the intrepid commercial fishermen who brave the unrelenting North Atlantic waters to catch the elusive bluefin tuna. As we reflect on 13 great seasons and 200+ episodes, our appreciation for our production partners at Pilgrim Media Group, our cast and crew, the Gloucester community and the show’s dedicated fans is hard to put into words. It has been an incredible journey together and there are only two words that seem to fit the moment: Thank You.”

What do you think? Did you watch Wicked Tuna during its 13-year run? Are you sad to hear it will not return for more?