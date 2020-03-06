Menu

Cancelled or Renewed? Status of CBS TV Shows

CBS TV shows: canceled or renewed?When will your favorite CBS shows be coming back? Have they been cancelled or renewed for another season? How many episodes have been ordered this time around?

Below, you’ll find a list of CBS and CBS All Access recent/current/upcoming primetime TV shows and their current status. To see a series’ ratings, click the links in the middle column (where applicable). You can also see the full season’s ratings.

To see a series’ ratings (if available), click the links in the “current season” column.

TBD = To Be Determined.

We do our best to keep these lists up to date but finding information on some of these shows can be tricky. Sometimes, the networks aren’t very forthcoming with their information so, if you see something that we’ve missed, please let us know.

What do you think? Which shows are you hoping will be renewed? Are you looking forward to checking out any new ones? Have any of your favorites been cancelled?



kevin
Reader
kevin

sad to see hawaii 5 0 leaving, was my favorite show on cbs, even did the nielson rating thing that had to be sent in and chose hawaii 5 0 as my favorite

February 28, 2020 10:22 pm
Sandra campbell
Reader
Sandra campbell

I am looking forward to the 3 season of
The Neighborhood. Funny but educational

February 23, 2020 9:49 am
Sue Polivka
Reader
Sue Polivka

I am broken hearted to learn that the excellent show ” Criminal Minds” has been cancelled! I have never missed an episode since it’s onset. Superb cast and writers! I would hope and pray another network would keep this wonderful show continuing.

February 18, 2020 10:54 pm
Joye
Reader
Joye

When is Magnum p.i coming back. I like that show. Way more whan Macgyver is wack.

February 13, 2020 2:41 pm
Deb
Reader
Deb

II am with Joyce I like Magnum p.i. when will it air again

March 5, 2020 12:28 pm
Kay Dudley
Reader
Kay Dudley

Is NCIS New Orleans cancelled?

February 11, 2020 7:51 pm
Joye
Reader
Joye

No its not cancelled

February 12, 2020 1:21 pm
Robby Fisher
Reader
Robby Fisher

It was not cancelled it was moved to Sunday nights to make room for FBI Most Wanted

February 18, 2020 10:33 pm
Kme
Reader
Kme

Please don’t cancel SEAL Team. That’s the one I care about. Such a good show, with substance.

January 29, 2020 2:18 am
Loke
Reader
Loke

LOOKING FORWARD TO MORE “GOD FRIENDED ME”!

January 26, 2020 7:13 pm
Reva Mohr
Reader
Reva Mohr

Evil was one of the first renewals announced at least a month ago!. How often do you update renewal information?

January 25, 2020 8:59 am
GLORIA SALA
Reader
GLORIA SALA

love NCIS, NCIS NEW ORLEANS, FBI, HAWAII FIVE O,BLUE BLOODS, MACGYVER, MAGNUM PI. Don’t like FBI MOST WANTED.

January 23, 2020 2:39 pm
Valentina
Reader
Valentina

Evil is one show that I have got hooked on. I did not see if from the beginning, but what I have seen, is different, and absolutely intriguing. The acting and writing are phenomenal!

December 14, 2019 1:43 pm
