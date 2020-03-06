When will your favorite CBS shows be coming back? Have they been cancelled or renewed for another season? How many episodes have been ordered this time around?
Below, you’ll find a list of CBS and CBS All Access recent/current/upcoming primetime TV shows and their current status. To see a series’ ratings, click the links in the middle column (where applicable). You can also see the full season’s ratings.
To see a series’ ratings (if available), click the links in the “current season” column.
Note: If you’re not seeing the charts, please try reloading the page. You can also see it here.
TBD = To Be Determined.
We do our best to keep these lists up to date but finding information on some of these shows can be tricky. Sometimes, the networks aren’t very forthcoming with their information so, if you see something that we’ve missed, please let us know.
What do you think? Which shows are you hoping will be renewed? Are you looking forward to checking out any new ones? Have any of your favorites been cancelled?
sad to see hawaii 5 0 leaving, was my favorite show on cbs, even did the nielson rating thing that had to be sent in and chose hawaii 5 0 as my favorite
I am looking forward to the 3 season of
The Neighborhood. Funny but educational
I am broken hearted to learn that the excellent show ” Criminal Minds” has been cancelled! I have never missed an episode since it’s onset. Superb cast and writers! I would hope and pray another network would keep this wonderful show continuing.
When is Magnum p.i coming back. I like that show. Way more whan Macgyver is wack.
II am with Joyce I like Magnum p.i. when will it air again
Is NCIS New Orleans cancelled?
No its not cancelled
It was not cancelled it was moved to Sunday nights to make room for FBI Most Wanted
Please don’t cancel SEAL Team. That’s the one I care about. Such a good show, with substance.
LOOKING FORWARD TO MORE “GOD FRIENDED ME”!
Evil was one of the first renewals announced at least a month ago!. How often do you update renewal information?
love NCIS, NCIS NEW ORLEANS, FBI, HAWAII FIVE O,BLUE BLOODS, MACGYVER, MAGNUM PI. Don’t like FBI MOST WANTED.
Evil is one show that I have got hooked on. I did not see if from the beginning, but what I have seen, is different, and absolutely intriguing. The acting and writing are phenomenal!