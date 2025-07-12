Celebrity Family Feud: Season 11 Ratings

ABC has revived several classic game shows over the years, and most have come and gone after a few seasons. Meanwhile, Celebrity Family Feud has stuck around for more than a decade. How long will its run continue? Will Celebrity Family Feud be cancelled or renewed for season 12? Stay tuned.

A primetime game show, the Celebrity Family Feud TV series is hosted by comedian Steve Harvey. Just as in the original Family Feud series, families try to guess the most popular answers to surveys of 100 members of a past studio audience. The difference is, in this celebrity version, they’re playing for up to $25,000 for charities. Contestants in season 11 include the friends and families of Martina McBride, Patricia Arquette, Jennifer Hudson, Taraji P. Henson, Leanne Morgan, Lainey Wilson, Laverne Cox, Diplo, Lil Jon, Matt Rife, Rich Eisen, Dan Patrick, Stephen Nedoroscik, Jordan Chiles, Lil Rel Howery, George Wallace, Carla Hall, Bobby Flay, Jason Ritter, Andy Richter, Fantasia Barrino, Patti LaBelle, Vanessa Bayer, Bridget Everett, Francia Raisa, Kat Graham, Kandi Burruss-Tucker, Kyle Richards, Michelle Buteau, and Normani.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 10 of Celebrity Family Feud on ABC averaged a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.80 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 12, 2025, Celebrity Family Feud has not been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Celebrity Family Feud TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 12th season?