Celebrity Family Feud: Season 12 Renewal; Production Underway for Return of ABC’s Steve Harvey Game Show

Steve Harvey and a bunch of celebrity families will be back in primetime on ABC. The network has quietly renewed Celebrity Family Feud for a 12th season. The show’s 11th season of 10 episodes finished airing with a holiday installment in December.

A primetime game show, the Celebrity Family Feud TV series is hosted by comedian Harvey. Just as in the original Family Feud series, families try to guess the most popular answers to surveys of 100 members of a past studio audience. The difference is, in this celebrity version, they’re playing for up to $25,000 for charities. Contestants in season 11 include the friends and families of Martina McBride, Patricia Arquette, Jennifer Hudson, Taraji P. Henson, Leanne Morgan, Lainey Wilson, Laverne Cox, Diplo, Lil Jon, Matt Rife, Rich Eisen, Dan Patrick, Stephen Nedoroscik, Jordan Chiles, Lil Rel Howery, George Wallace, Carla Hall, Bobby Flay, Jason Ritter, Andy Richter, Fantasia Barrino, Patti LaBelle, Vanessa Bayer, Bridget Everett, Francia Raisa, Kat Graham, Kandi Burruss-Tucker, Kyle Richards, Michelle Buteau, and Normani.

Airing on Thursday nights, the 11th season of Celebrity Family Feud averaged a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.60 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 10, that’s up by 8% in the demo and up by 29% in viewership.

ABC has yet to announce the renewal but eight new episodes are set to be filmed in Atlanta starting next week. Two filming sessions a day are scheduled across the weekends of May 9th & 10th, and May 16th & 17th. If you’re in the area, you can register for tickets.

Eight episodes of Press Your Luck (season seven) were recently filmed in the same location. It seems likely that both shows will air over the summer and premiere dates will be announced soon.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching this primetime game show? Are you glad that Celebrity Family Feud has been renewed for a 12th season on ABC?

