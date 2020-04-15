Vulture Watch

Will Steve Harvey and this venerable game show return? Has the Celebrity Family Feud TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Celebrity Family Feud, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

An ABC game show, Celebrity Family Feud is hosted by Steve Harvey. Just as on the original Family Feud series, celebrities and their family and friends try to guess the most popular answers to opinion surveys. The difference is, they’re playing for up to $25,000 for charities. Celebrity family teams competing in season five include: Team Teigen/Legend vs. Team “Vanderpump Rules”; Team Terry Crews vs. Team Karamo Brown; Team Black-ish vs. The Goldbergs; and Team The Chainsmokers vs. Team 5 Seconds of Summer.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Celebrity Family Feud averaged a 0.84 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.17 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership. Find out how Celebrity Family Feud stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Celebrity Family Feud for season six? ABC’s game show revivals have become a summer staple for the network and this one does pretty well. I think it will be renewed and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Celebrity Family Feud cancellation or renewal news.

11/20/19 update: ABC has renewed this and six other game shows for Summer 2020.



What do you think? Are you glad that the Celebrity Family Feud TV show has been renewed for a sixth season? How would you feel if ABC had cancelled this TV series, instead?