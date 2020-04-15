Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Celebrity Family Feud: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Six on ABC?

by Telly Vulture

Celebrity Family Feud TV show on ABC: canceled or season 6? (release date); Vulture Watch

(ABC / Byron Cohen)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Celebrity Family Feud TV show on ABCWill Steve Harvey and this venerable game show return? Has the Celebrity Family Feud TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Celebrity Family Feud, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

An ABC game show, Celebrity Family Feud is hosted by Steve Harvey. Just as on the original Family Feud series, celebrities and their family and friends try to guess the most popular answers to opinion surveys. The difference is, they’re playing for up to $25,000 for charities. Celebrity family teams competing in season five include: Team Teigen/Legend vs. Team “Vanderpump Rules”; Team Terry Crews vs. Team Karamo Brown; Team Black-ish vs. The Goldbergs; and Team The Chainsmokers vs. Team 5 Seconds of Summer.
 

Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Celebrity Family Feud averaged a 0.84 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.17 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership. Find out how Celebrity Family Feud stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Celebrity Family Feud has been renewed for a sixth season which will debut May 31, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Celebrity Family Feud for season six? ABC’s game show revivals have become a summer staple for the network and this one does pretty well. I think it will be renewed and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Celebrity Family Feud cancellation or renewal news.

11/20/19 update: ABC has renewed this and six other game shows for Summer 2020.
 

Celebrity Family Feud Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Celebrity Family Feud TV show has been renewed for a sixth season? How would you feel if ABC had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Kaye AllottaJill Brodnik Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Kaye Allotta
Reader
Kaye Allotta

Please renew Celebrity Family Feud, it’s my favorite game show ever. Steve Harvey is hilarious, and there’s no one funnier!!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
September 23, 2019 4:15 am
Kaye Allotta
Reader
Kaye Allotta

Please, please, please renew Celebrity Family Feud!! It’s my favorite game show, and I love, love, love Steve Harvey! No one is funnier than this man, he cracks me up…

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
September 23, 2019 4:12 am
Jill Brodnik
Reader
Jill Brodnik

I don’t mind the show but like when everyday people are on it , kind of getting old . Cancel

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 16, 2019 9:22 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz