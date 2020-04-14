Holey Moley, To Tell the Truth, Celebrity Family Feud, Match Game, Press Your Luck: ABC Games Shows Return

Are you ready to play? ABC just announced the premiere dates for new seasons of Match Game, Holey Moley, To Tell the Truth, Celebrity Family Feud, and Press Your Luck.

The summer games begin with the premiere of Holey Moley II: The Sequel on May 21st at 9 p.m. ET/PT. From executive producer Steph Curry, the game show highlights “self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an epic obstacle golf course.”

Meanwhile, season five of To Tell the Truth premieres on ABC on May 21st at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Season six of Celebrity Family Feud launches on May 31st at 8 p.m. ET/PT, season two of Press Your Luck debuts on May 31st at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and season five of Match Game premieres on May 31st at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Read more details below:

HOLEY MOLEY,” the 13-episode extreme mini-golf competition series, swings into season two as “HOLEY MOLEY II: THE SEQUEL” on THURSDAY, MAY 21 (9:00 – 10:00 p.m. EDT). The sophomore season will showcase self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an epic obstacle golf course. In each episode, eight contestants will put their miniature golf – and physical – skills to the test as they face off in out-of-this-world challenges on the supersized course. The winners of each episode will return to the “Holey Moley” course for the all-star grand finale, where only one will be crowned winner and claim the $250,000 prize. “Holey Moley” is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O’Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai are featured as on-camera commentators and sideline correspondent, respectively. “Holey Moley” is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions. Beginning JUNE 11, the series will shift its time slot to 8:00 p.m.

Hosted by “black-ish” star Anthony Anderson, “TO TELL THE TRUTH” will debut its fifth season on THURSDAY, MAY 21 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT). The funny reimagination of the beloved game show, featuring prominent pop-culture icons and unique commentary and banter from Anderson’s mother, Mama Doris, will bring the excitement to another level. In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn to tell the truth while the other two use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth. Additional celebrity panelists this season include Ashanti, Brad Garrett, Michael Strahan, Mark Duplass, Mike Tyson, Patti LaBelle, Rita Moreno, Yara Shahidi, and many more. “To Tell the Truth” is produced by Fremantle. Alycia Rossiter is showrunner and executive producer, and Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are also executive producers.

“CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD,” hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy(R) Award winner Steve Harvey, will be kicking off its sixth season on SUNDAY, MAY 31 (8:00 – 9:00 p.m. EDT). The iconic game show features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice. This season’s high-energy matchups include the casts of “Queer Eye” vs. “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” “Jersey Shore” vs. “The Hills” and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” vs. “Andy Cohen,” among others. “Celebrity Family Feud” is produced by Fremantle. Jennifer Mullin is an executive producer, along with Gaby Johnston who also serves as showrunner.

“PRESS YOUR LUCK,” a game of wits and strategy hosted by Elizabeth Banks returns for its season two debut on SUNDAY, MAY 31 (9:00 – 10:00 p.m. EDT). The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. During each game of “Press Your Luck,” three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the all-new bonus game to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the opportunity to win $1 million. “Press Your Luck” is produced by Fremantle. John Quinn is showrunner and executive producer; and Jennifer Mullin, Elizabeth Banks & Max Handelman are also executive producers.

Golden Globe(R) and Emmy Award-winning actor Alec Baldwin is back and ready to BLANK when “MATCH GAME” returns for season five this summer on SUNDAY, MAY 31 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT). Produced by Fremantle, the bawdy panel game features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. Upcoming celebrity panelists include Amy Sedaris, Angie Harmon, Bob Saget, Christie Brinkley, Fred Armisen, Jane Krakowski, Padma Lakshmi and Vivica A. Fox, among many others. “Match Game” is executive produced by Scott St. John, Alec Baldwin, Mallory Schwartz and Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin.

RETURNING SCRIPTED SERIES:

From ABC Studios and Marvel Television, “MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns for its seventh and final season on WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT). Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb.

NEW SERIES:

From ABC News comes “THE GENETIC DETECTIVE” debuting TUESDAY, MAY 19 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT). The all-new series follows investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore as she uses her unique research skills to transform the face of crime solving. By working with police departments and crime scene DNA, Moore is able to trace the path of a violent criminal’s family tree to reveal their identity and help bring them to justice. “The Genetic Detective” is a co-production with ABC News and XCON Productions. Carrie Cook and Marc Dorian serve as co-executive producers for ABC News. Christine Connor is executive producer and Christopher K. Dillon is co-executive producer for XCon Productions. CeCe Moore is producer.

Additional summer premiere dates and schedule information to be announced soon.

RECAP – ABC 2020 SUMMER PREMIERE DATES AND TIME-SLOT SHIFTS (MAY – JUNE) (All times ET/PT unless specified)

*Please note new time slots

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” (*NEW TIME SLOT)

TUESDAY, MAY 19

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. “The Genetic Detective” (SERIES PREMIERE)

THURSDAY, MAY 21

9:00 – 10:00 p.m. “Holey Moley II: The Sequel” (SEASON PREMIERE)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. “To Tell the Truth” (SEASON PREMIERE)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (SEASON PREMIERE)

SUNDAY, MAY 31

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Family Feud” (SEASON PREMIERE)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m. “Press Your Luck” (SEASON PREMIERE)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. “Match Game” (SEASON PREMIERE)

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. “Holey Moley II: The Sequel” (*NEW TIME SLOT)

ABC 2020 SUMMER PREMIERE DATES SOCIAL MEDIA INFORMATION:

“Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” – #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook

“The Genetic Detective” – #TheGeneticDetective on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook

“Holey Moley” – #HoleyMoley on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook

“To Tell The Truth” – #ToTellTheTruth on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” – #AgentsofSHIELD on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

“Celebrity Family Feud” – #CelebrityFamilyFeud on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook

“Press Your Luck” – #PressYourLuck on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook

“Match Game” – #MatchGame on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook”