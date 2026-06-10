A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season Three: Netflix Renews Mystery Series for Final Season

Pip will solve one more case on the small screen. Netflix has renewed A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder for a third and final season of four episodes. The series’ second season premiered last month.

Emma Myers, Zain Iqbal, Henry Ashton, Asha Banks, Jude Morgan-Collie, Eden H Davies, Yali Topol Margalith will appear in the shortened season.

Season three has already wrapped production, and it will air on Netflix in 2027. According to Rick Ellis in his Too Much TV Newsletter, the episodes for season three were likely filmed alongside season two, and the decision to renew the series didn’t come from Netflix but from the other production partners working with Netflix to bring the series to the small screen.

Writer Holly Jackson said the following about the series’ renewal:

“I am ecstatic that we are able to bring A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder to its (bloody) conclusion. As Good As Dead is my favourite of the book series and it’s by far my favourite season of the show too. You’ll see Pip as you’ve never seen her before. It’s dark, breathless, horrible and… somehow still manages to be funny. Come on back to Little Kilton for the final time… if you dare.”

Star Emma Meyers also spoke about the series. She said, “I’m very happy that we get to bring everyone season 3 of A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder. Thank you so much to everyone who has given this show love and support throughout! This has truly been an incredible experience and Pip will be a character I will never forget. Book 3 is my favorite of all the books, so I’m very excited to show everyone what we’ve done. Get ready for a crazy time!”

The premiere date for season three of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Will you be sad to see it end?