The Three-Body Problem: Additional Casting Announced for Sci-Fi Series Based on Liu Cixin Books

The Three-Body Problem has added to its cast! Based on the books by Liu Cixin, the sci-fi series deals with humanity finding out they are not alone in the universe. Jonathan Pryce, Rosalind Chao, Ben Schnetzer, and Eve Ridley have been added to the cast of the series, per The Hollywood Reporter.

These additions are joining Jovan Adepo, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, and Benedict Wong have already been cast in the Netflix series.

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo are behind the series. Netflix shared the following from the creative team about the series:

“The first time I read The Three-Body Problem trilogy (Remembrance of Earth’s Past), it changed what science fiction meant to me forever. Although it may seem like a familiar premise – the story of humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization – Chinese author Liu Cixin’s ability to interweave science with fiction made his vision of the future and extra-terrestrial contact feel more realistic than any other science fiction I’ve read. At the same time, I was also drawn in by the story of all of humanity vulnerable to the same external threat and how this both unifies and divides humans.”

A premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Three-Body Problem on Netflix?